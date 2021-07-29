First-degree murder charged after Regent Park stabbing

What started as reports of a person with a knife at Gerrard Street East and River Street ended with the arrest of a man for murder yesterday.

Police say emergency responders were called to the Regent Park neighbourhood at about 2:30 a.m. and heard of an altercation between two men.

They located one of the men who was suffering from serious stabbing injuries.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures and the man was rushed to hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police cordoned off a stretch of Gerrard east of River while they investigated.

A man was charged with first degree-murder and appeared in court at 10 a.m. via video link, police said in a statement issued in the evening.

Shalender Singh, 34, of Toronto faces a charge of first-degree murder.

