Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

intersection where first-degree murder alleged
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter MURDER SITE: Stabbing occurred at Gerrard Street East and River Street, police said.
Edition: 
NEWS 

First-degree murder charged after Regent Park stabbing

34-year-old arrested in investigation of early morning incident

0 Comment , ,

What started as reports of a person with a knife at Gerrard Street East and River Street ended with the arrest of a man for murder yesterday.

Police say emergency responders were called to the Regent Park neighbourhood  at about 2:30 a.m. and heard of an altercation between two men.

They located one of the men who was suffering from serious stabbing injuries.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures and the man was rushed to hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police cordoned off a stretch of Gerrard east of River while they investigated.

A man was charged with first degree-murder and appeared in court at 10 a.m. via video link, police said in a statement issued in the evening.

Shalender Singh, 34, of Toronto faces a charge of first-degree murder.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jul 29 2021 9:54 am
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

53 Division opens its doors

Town Crier staff Comments Off on 53 Division opens its doors

Homicide on Dundas West

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Homicide on Dundas West

Three arrested in North York school break-ins

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Three arrested in North York school break-ins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *