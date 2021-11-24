Four arrested, two sought in Thorncliffe guns and drugs trafficking case

Four people, age 17 to 23, have been arrested in a firearms and narcotics trafficking investigation in the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood, police reported late yesterday.

Two other teens are sought in the investigation that police are calling Project Malibu.

More than 70 charges have been laid so far and more are expected if the remain ing two suspects are arrested.

One of the arrested alone faces 58 charges including multiple counts of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, firearm possession, and breach of probation.

The Toronto police drug squad began the investigation in September. Police say a group of individuals were selling cocaine and fentanyl, as well as trafficking firearms, in the Thorncliffe Park area.

One man was also allegedly involved in the discharge of a firearm was discharged in the area on Oct. 18.

Four charged

Besides the arrests, Project Malibu also netted four firearms, ammunition, and more than $1.26-million worth of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine, police said.

Ammar Patel, 18, of Toronto, faces charges including five counts of trafficking cocaine, five counts of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking oxycodone, four counts of unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, breach of probation, discharging a firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person, and 40 other related charges.

He is to appear in court Nov. 25.

Marjan Samir, 19, of Toronto, faces 10 charges, including trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, and unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm.

Muhammad Hassan, 23, of Toronto, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of the proceeds of crime. He is appearing in court Nov. 24.

A 17-year-old Toronto girl was also charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, and possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.

Two males still wanted by police are Nabeel Kabli, 18, and Shafiullah Abdulrashid, 19, both of Toronto.

Police have released their images.

