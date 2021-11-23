Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Grenoble Public School on Google
Google, October 2020 CLASSES DISMISSED: Grenoble Public School, shown in an earlier image, has been shut down temporarily after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Grenoble Public School forced to shut down over COVID-19 outbreak

Public Health officials order closure after 15 active cases confirmed at Flemingdon Park school

0 Comment , , , ,

Grenoble Public school in Flemingdon Park is closed today with a reported 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health announced the closure of the elementary school at 9 Grenoble Dr. late yesterday afternoon.

“Due to an ongoing COVID19 investigation, TPH is recommending that students at Grenoble Public School be temporarily dismissed from in-person school [and] activities starting November 23, 2021,” the health unit said on Twitter at 5:34 p.m.

Story continues after ad

Grenoble is the only school in the Toronto District School Board system to be currently shut down due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

As of Nov. 23, the school board’s website lists 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus among students, plus four resolved cases.

The second-worst outbreak, according to the board’s figures, is at Swansea Public School in Toronto’s west end with 12 confirmed cases and two resolved, followed by John G. Diefenbaker Public School in Scarborough with 11 confirmed cases.

No timeline

Toronto Public Health said it will continue to work with the Grenoble school community, notifying close contacts and asking them to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested.

No indication is given as to how long the temporary shutdown will last.

“We’ll work closely with our school partners to determine when in-person learning will resume,” TPH said in a series of tweets.

Today TPH also released a public letter to parents and guardians of children age five to 11, encouraging them to get the kids vaccinated at Toronto clinics beginning Nov. 25.

“It is a safe and effective way to reduce the risk of getting, spreading and becoming seriously sick from COVID-19,” the statement said.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Nov 23 2021 5:02 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Whitney Junior Public School

Students, staff at Rosedale school warned of coronavirus exposure

Vatché Ayvazian Comments Off on Students, staff at Rosedale school warned of coronavirus exposure
June Rowlands Park washrooms header

Leaside Daily Updates

Streeter staff 0

Leaside Daily Updates: July–August 2020

Streeter staff Comments Off on Leaside Daily Updates: July–August 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *