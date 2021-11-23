Grenoble Public School forced to shut down over COVID-19 outbreak

Grenoble Public school in Flemingdon Park is closed today with a reported 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health announced the closure of the elementary school at 9 Grenoble Dr. late yesterday afternoon.

“Due to an ongoing COVID19 investigation, TPH is recommending that students at Grenoble Public School be temporarily dismissed from in-person school [and] activities starting November 23, 2021,” the health unit said on Twitter at 5:34 p.m.

Grenoble is the only school in the Toronto District School Board system to be currently shut down due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

As of Nov. 23, the school board’s website lists 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus among students, plus four resolved cases.

The second-worst outbreak, according to the board’s figures, is at Swansea Public School in Toronto’s west end with 12 confirmed cases and two resolved, followed by John G. Diefenbaker Public School in Scarborough with 11 confirmed cases.

No timeline

Toronto Public Health said it will continue to work with the Grenoble school community, notifying close contacts and asking them to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested.

No indication is given as to how long the temporary shutdown will last.

“We’ll work closely with our school partners to determine when in-person learning will resume,” TPH said in a series of tweets.

2/4: We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further #COVID19 transmission within the school. — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) November 22, 2021

4/4: We thank residents & our school communities for doing their part to keep each other safe. Please continue to:

✔Watch for #COVID19 signs & symptoms

🏠Stay home if sick

↔Keep a distance & wear a mask

💪Get fully vaccinated if not already — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) November 22, 2021

Today TPH also released a public letter to parents and guardians of children age five to 11, encouraging them to get the kids vaccinated at Toronto clinics beginning Nov. 25.

“It is a safe and effective way to reduce the risk of getting, spreading and becoming seriously sick from COVID-19,” the statement said.

