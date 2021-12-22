Holiday hours: What’s open over Christmas weekend

Remember the days when everything — we mean, everything — was closed for the Christmas holidays?

We don’t either, but it’s something our grandparents told of.

Dec. 26 long ago became the Boxing Day sales day for retailers. And gradually more more enterprises and recreational facilities started to open on previously sacrosanct holidays, including some on Dec. 25 itself.

Further confusion this year is caused by, well, the pandemic of course, but also the fact that Christmas falls on a Saturday, leading many public institutions to make the Friday before a day off. (Not most retailers, of course, who are desperate to get that last-minute selling in.)

So here’s a list of what we’ve been able to tell are open hours among stores, shopping malls, groceries, recreational facilities, libraries, museums and other local destinations from Dec. 24 and 26.

If you need to pop out to get supplies or you just want to get out of the house, look though some of your options on these days.

They’re organized by communities, so you can skip down to the area or areas you’re most interested in: Beaches-Leslieville, Central Toronto, Davenport, Don Valley, Forest Hill, Lawrence West, Leaside, North Toronto, Riverdale-East York, York Mills.

Be sure to double-check dates and times at the websites and social media pages of these organizations wherever possible.

We’ll be adding more to this list and making changes as we hear of them — continually right up to Saturday. So check back later to get updates.

Beaches Library, 2161 Queen St. E.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fox Theatre, 2236 Queen St. E.

• Dec. 26: Showings at 1:30, 3:50, 6:30 and 8:50 p.m.

Gerrard/Ashdale Library, 1432 Gerrard St. E.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jimmie Simpson Park leisure skating, 870 Queen St. E.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to noon

Kew Gardens leisure skating, 2075 Queen St. E.

• Dec. 24: 11 a.m. t0 3 p.m.

• Dec. 25: noon to 3 p.m.

• Dec. 26: noon to 2 p.m.

Loblaws, 50 Musgrave St.

• Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rocco’s No Frills, 269 Coxwell Ave.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Beaches, 2000 Queen St. E.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Leslie and Lakeshore, 1015 Lake Shore Blvd. E.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Queen and Carlaw, 970 Queen St. E.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to midnight

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Central Toronto

Allan Gardens, 19 Horticultural Ave., Jarvis Street and Gerrard Street East

• Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas St. W.

• Dec. 26: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bata Shoe Museum, 327 Bloor St. W.

• Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Christie Pits Park leisure skating, 750 Bloor St. W.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. t0 11 a.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 9 a.m. t0 10 a.m., 4:30 to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 9 a.m. t0 11 a.m., 4 to 6 p.m.

College Park leisure skating, 420 Yonge St.

• Dec. 24: noon to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Eaton Centre, 220 Yonge St.

• Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Food Depot, 155 Dupont St.

• Daily 24 hours

Galleria Supermarket Bloor, 351 Bloor St. W.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Galleria Supermarket Wellesley, 558 Yonge St.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Joe’s No Frills, 345 Bloor St. E.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lillian H. Smith Library, 239 College St.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Loblaws, 60 Carlton St.

• Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Matt’s No Frills, 449 Parliament St.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parliament Street Library, 269 Gerrard St. E.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rabba Fine Foods, 37 Charles St., 9 Isabella St., 699 Dundas St. E., 256 Jarvis St., 580 Jarvis St., 24 Wellesley St., 148 Wellesley St. E.

• Daily 24 hours

Ramsden Park leisure skating, 1020 Yonge St.

• Dec. 24, 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 25, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

Regent Park Athletic Grounds leisure skating, 480 Shuter St.

• Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riverdale Farm, 201 Winchester St., Parliament Street and Wellesley Street East

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Dec. 26:n 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rosedale Park leisure skating, 20 Scholfield Ave.

• Dec. 25, 1:30 p.m to 4:30 p.m.

• Dec. 26, 11 a.m to 1 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park

vDec. 24: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Parliament and Carlton, 467 Parliament St.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to midnight

• Dec. 26: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Sherbourne and Howard, 565 Sherbourne St.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Dec. 25: noon to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmer Place, 360A Bloor St. W.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to midnight

• Dec. 25: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

St. James Town Library, 495 Sherbourne St.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Summerhill Market Annex, 1014 Bathurst St.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Dec. 26:n 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Summerhill Market Summerhill, 446 Summerhill Ave.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge St.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Yorkville Library, 22 Yorkville Ave.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Davenport

Andrew & Shelley’s No Frills, 900 Dufferin St.

• Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bloor/Gladstone Library, 1101 Bloor St. W.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Campbell Avenue Playground leisure skating, 225 Campbell Ave.

• Dec. 24: noon to 5 p.m.

• Dec. 25: noon to 5 p.m.

• Dec. 26: noon to 5 p.m.

College/Shaw Library, 766 College St.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dufferin/St. Clair Library, 1625 Dufferin St.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Loblaws, 650 Dupont St.

• Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mike’s No Frills, 222 Lansdowne Ave.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Palmerston Library, 560 Palmerston Ave.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Perth/Dupont Library, 1589 Dupont St.

• Dec. 24:, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Bloor and Dovercourt, 958 Bloor St. W.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Lansdowne and Dupont, 1400 Dupont St.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Lawrence Plaza, 3110 Bathurst St.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to midnight

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to midnight

St. Clair/Silverthorn Library, 1748 St. Clair Ave. W.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wallace Emerson Park leisure skating, 1260 Dufferin St.

• Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Don Valley

Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Dr.

• Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Broadlands Community Centre leisure skating, 19 Castlegrove Blvd.

• Dec. 24: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Don Mills Library, 888 Lawrence Ave. E.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eglinton Square Library, Eglinton Square Shopping Centre, 1 Eglinton Sq.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,

Flemingdon Park Library, 29 St. Dennis Dr.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ali’s No Frills, 1880 Eglinton Ave. E.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nick & Mira’s No Frills, 1450 Lawrence Ave. E.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Rd.

• Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Donwood Plaza, 51 Underhill Dr.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Dec. 26:n 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Eglinton Square, 70 Eglinton Square Blvd.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 12 midnight

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Flemingdon Park Plaza, 747 Don Mills Rd.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Victoria Village Library, 184 Sloane Ave.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Forest Hill

Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace, Walmer and Davenport roads

• Christmas at the Castle: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Holiday Lights Tour: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cedarvale Park outdoor skating, Cedarvale Park

• Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Forest Hill Library, 700 Eglinton Ave. W.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hodgson Public School leisure skating, 276 Davisville Ave.

• Dec. 24, 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 25, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

Loblaws, 396 St. Clair Ave. E.

• Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Luciano’s No Frills, 243 Alberta Ave.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oakwood Village Library, 341 Oakwood Ave.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, St. Clair and Bathurst, 523 St. Clair Ave. W.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to midnight

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Eglinton, 550 Eglinton Ave. West

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Eglinton and Chiltern, 935 Eglinton Ave. West

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Summerhill Market Forest Hill, 484 Eglinton Ave. W.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lawrence West

Barbara Frum Library, 20 Covington Rd.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ledbury Park leisure skating, 160 Ledbury St.

• Dec. 24, 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

• Dec. 25, 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

• Dec. 26, 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

Maria A. Shchuka Library, 1745 Eglinton Ave. W.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Lawrence and Dufferin, 770 Lawrence Ave. W.

• Daily 24 hours

Shoppers Drug Mart, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin St.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin St.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Leaside

Leaside Library, 165 McRae Dr.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Loblaws, 301 Moore Ave., 11 Redway Dr.

• Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thorncliffe Library, 48 Thorncliffe Park Dr.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Bayview and Fleming, 1601 Bayview Ave.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to midnight

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Blvd.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Leaside Village, 25 Industrial St.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 25:n 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wellwise, Leaside, 65 Wicksteed Ave.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

North Toronto

Deer Park Library, 40 St. Clair Ave. E.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Locke Library, 3083 Yonge St.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northern District Library, 40 Orchard View Blvd.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Glen Long Community Centre leisure skating, 35 Glen Long Ave.

• Dec. 24, 2 p.m to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 25, 2 p.m to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26, 2 p.m to 6 p.m.

Loblaws, 101 Eglinton Ave., 12 St. Clair Ave. E.

• Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pape/Danforth Library, 701 Pape Ave.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Summerhill Market Sherwood, 1054 Mt. Pleasant Rd.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. E.

Gardens open daily, but shop and building closed

Riverdale-East York

Danforth/Coxwell Library, 1675 Danforth Ave.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dawes Road Library, 416 Dawes Rd.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dieppe Park leisure skating, 455 Cosburn Ave.

• Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

John’s No Frills, 1150 Victoria Park Ave.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loblaws, 720 Broadview Ave., 17 Leslie St.

• Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Main Street Library, 137 Main St.

• Dec. 24: 3:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monarch Park leisure skating, 115 Felstead Ave.

• Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Riverdale Library, 370 Broadview Ave.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Riverdale Park East leisure skating, 550 Broadway Ave.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jeff’s No Frills, 449 Coxwell Ave.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. Walter Stewart Library, 170 Memorial Park Ave.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Danforth and Coxwell, 1630 Danforth Ave.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 12 midnight

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Danforth and Main, 2494 Danforth Ave.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Pape and Cosburn, 1012 Pape Ave.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Danforth and Pape, 755 Danforth Ave.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Danforth and Ellerbeck, 970 Queen St. E.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 25,: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Shoppers World, 3003 Danforth Ave.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 12 midnight

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, St. Clair and O’Connor, 812 O’Connor Dr.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Woodbine and O’Connor, 1500 Woodbine Ave.

• Daily 24 hours

Withrow Park leisure skating, 725 Logan Ave.

• Dec. 24: 9 a.m. t0 noon

York Mills

Dino’s No Frills, 1811 Avenue Rd..

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Galleria Supermarket York Mills, 865 York Mills Rd.

• Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Loblaws, 3501 Yonge St.

• Dec. 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2047 Avenue Rd.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, York Mills Centre, 2528 Bayview Ave.

• Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

