Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

chimney repair work
Adobe Stock Photo ROOFTOP FRAUD: Work done on chimney in an east-end neighbourhood for cash payments allegedly left more damage than previously.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Identities of men sought in alleged chimney repair fraud

Group took cash payments for 'repairs' that caused more damage, say homeowners in east-end neighbourhood

0 Comment , , , ,

Homeowners in Playter Estates have complained a group of men took cash payment for chimney repairs that left their rooftops more damaged.

suspects in chimney repairs fraud
AT THE DOOR: Police have released these images of men soliciting chimney repair work in the Playter Estates area.

Police are seeking the identities of the men after responding on Dec. 2 to a radio call for fraud in the area of Ellerbeck and Butternut streets.

They were told that on Nov. 15 at 3:05 p.m. a group of men knocked on doors of houses in the area, advising residents they needed work done to their chimneys, a police news release said yesterday.

Images have been released of several men police are calling “suspects for identification” standing at the front doors of houses near the Ellerbeck and Butternut intersection.

The men reportedly advised owners they worked with a local home repair business but would not provide a paper quote, business card or receipt.

They also demanded cash payment, police said.

Multiple men appeared to work on the chimneys but homeowners found they ended up causing more damage than before.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the men. Anyone who receives this type of solicitation is urged to contact police.

Story continues after ad
facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Dec 17 2021 1:34 pm
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

John Manion homicide victim

Aggravated assault case now a homicide investigation

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Aggravated assault case now a homicide investigation

Riverdale-East York Daily Updates: July–August 2019

Streeter staff Comments Off on Riverdale-East York Daily Updates: July–August 2019
Townhouse at St. Denis and Grenobles Drives

‘Targeted shooting’ in Flemingdon hit the wrong target, police say

Vatché Ayvazian Comments Off on ‘Targeted shooting’ in Flemingdon hit the wrong target, police say

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *