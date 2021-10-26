Local Liberal MPs appointed to Trudeau’s new cabinet

To no one’s surprise Chrystia Freeland was re-appointed to a top position — two top positions actually — in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new cabinet announced and sworn in today.

Some of the other appointments from Toronto ridings, which were swept by Liberals in the recent federal election, might be a little less obvious.

Newly elected or re-elected Toronto MPs represent at least six of the 38 appointments made today:

University-Rosedale MP Chrystia Freeland continues to serve as deputy prime minister and as minister of finance.

Toronto-St. Paul's MP Carolyn Bennett moves from the Ministry of Crown-Indigenous Relations to Mental Health and Addictions. She is also associate minister of health.

Eglinton-Lawrence MP Marco Mendicino moves from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship to become Minister of Public Safety.

Toronto Centre MP Marci Ien takes her first cabinet position as Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth.

Formerly Minister of Public Safety, Scarborough Southwest MP Bill Blair is now President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness.

York-South Weston MP Ahmed Hussen who has held two previous cabinet positions is now Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion.

Several other positions in cabinet were filled by Liberal MPs representing ridings in the Greater Toronto Area outside municipal Toronto.

About this article: