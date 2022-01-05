Man, 30, faces second-degree murder charge after woman’s death

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 30-year-old woman in the Palmerston-Little Italy neighbourhood on Jan. 3.

On Monday at 7:51 p.m. officers responded to a radio call in the area of College and Clinton streets to find a woman without vital signs, police reported.

The woman was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, police say.

She has been identified as Brittany Doff of Toronto.

Later the same day, Kadeem Nedrick, 30, of Toronto was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4.

