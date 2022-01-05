Streeter

Police car for second-degree murder story
Streeter File Photo FAST INVESTIGATION: A man was arrested for second-degree murder shortly after a woman was found without vital signs Jan. 3 evening.
NEWS 

Man, 30, faces second-degree murder charge after woman’s death

Arrested in homicide investigation of fatality near College and Clinton streets

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 30-year-old woman in the Palmerston-Little Italy neighbourhood on Jan. 3.

On Monday at 7:51 p.m. officers responded to a radio call in the area of College and Clinton streets to find a woman without vital signs, police reported.

The woman was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, police say.

She has been identified as Brittany Doff of Toronto.

Later the same day, Kadeem Nedrick, 30, of Toronto was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4.

