Man, 41, pistol-whipped and robbed after refusing to buy puppy
Two males fled with dog in car after assaulting would-be buyer near Sunnybrook Hospital, police say
A 41-year-old man was attacked with a firearm after he backed out of a chance to buy a puppy in the Sunnybrook Hospital area on Saturday, police said in a statement.
The man had reportedly responded to a Kijiji ad to buy a Pocket Bully puppy and showed up to meet the sellers after 10 p.m. near Bayview Avenue and Blythwood Road.
But after meeting two men the would-be buyer decided he did not want to purchase the puppy, police said.
Then he was allegedly attacked by both sellers, with one producing a firearm and pistol-whipping him.
They also robbed the man of cash, before fleeing the area in a grey four-door Acura TL with the puppy, according to police.
The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries.
Police have released photographs of the two suspects, one of them with a dog, and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying them.
The suspects are both described as 5-foot-11 and in their 30s.
The one who had allegedly brandished a firearm was reported wearing a black parka with beige fur trim on the hood, blue jeans, and black and white Nike Air Zoom GP sneakers.
The other was wearing a black Moose Knuckle parka with white fur trim on the hood, black pants, white sneakers, a black Nike baseball hat, and a blue medical mask.
