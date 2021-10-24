Man dies of gunshot at Little Jamaica apartment, police report

A 36-year-old man died after being shot early yesterday morning, police said in a news release yesterday evening.

Officers were called to a shooting at 2591 Eglinton Ave. West, east of Keele Street, at 2:20 a.m. and found a man in an apartment unit who had been shot.

Despite officers performing life-saving measures, the man was declared dead at the scene.

An earlier social media post by police said the wounded man was found in a laneway.

SHOOTING/HOMICIDE:

Keele St + Eglinton Av W

2:20am

– police responded to reports a man had been shot @TPS12Div

– officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a laneway

– life saving measures were performed

– man pronounced deceased on scene#GO2037136

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 23, 2021

The apartment mentioned in the press release appears to be above a store in the Little Jamaica district on Eglinton West.

Police are investigating it as a homicide.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or was in the area at the time and has video surveillance or dash cam footage to contact them.

It was Toronto’s 69th homicide this year.

Another murder was counted by Toronto police on the same day, taking place on Jane Street at 12:36 a.m.

Police are investigating the two alleged homicides as unrelated incidents.

About this article: