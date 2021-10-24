Streeter

police car at night file photo for Little Jamaica homicide
Streeter File Photo HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Police say they found a wounded man, later pronounced dead, in an apartment on Eglinton Avenue West.
NEWS 

Man dies of gunshot at Little Jamaica apartment, police report

Death investigated as homicide on same day as another alleged murder in northwest Toronto

A 36-year-old man died after being shot early yesterday morning, police said in a news release yesterday evening.

Officers were called to a shooting at 2591 Eglinton Ave. West, east of Keele Street, at 2:20 a.m. and found a man in an apartment unit who had been shot.

Despite officers performing life-saving measures, the man was declared dead at the scene.

An earlier social media post by police said the wounded man was found in a laneway.

The apartment mentioned in the press release appears to be above a store in the Little Jamaica district on Eglinton West.

Police are investigating it as a homicide.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or was in the area at the time and has video surveillance or dash cam footage to contact them.

Little Jamaica site of homicide
Google, February 2021HOMICIDE SCENE: Image earlier this year shows the district where a man was reported to have died from gunfire yesterday.

It was Toronto’s 69th homicide this year.

Another murder was counted by Toronto police on the same day, taking place on Jane Street at 12:36 a.m.

Police are investigating the two alleged homicides as unrelated incidents.

