Man sought after synagogue sprayed with anti-Semitic graffiti

Police have released security camera images of a man being sought after a synagogue in the Cedarvale and Forest Hill North area was vandalized yesterday.

After consultation with the police hate crime unit, the investigators are treating the incident as a suspected hate motivated offence.

Officers got the call for mischief to religious property near Eglinton Avenue West and Winnett Avenue at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They reported a man had attended a synagogue and spray-painted it with anti-Semitic graffiti.

He is described as 5-foot-8 and skinny, and was wearing blue jeans, a dark t-shirt, a baseball cap, black running shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

About this article: