Old Colony Road fire aftermath
Rodger Burnside/Streeter STILL BURNING: Smoke rises from inside the house on Old Colony Road while workers clear away debris from the front of the building at noon hour the day after the fire.
Mansion under construction burns down on Old Colony Road

Fire could be seen from 401, police say

Workers were using heavy machinery today to pull down the still-smoking embers left of a mansion after a three-alarm fire yesterday evening.

No injuries was reported in the fire as it was confined to a house under construction on Old Colony Road in the York Mills area.

Fire and police services were first called at around 10 p.m. to Old Colony between Gerard Street and Harrison Road.

The roof of the house collapsed in the flames and the structure was gutted, leaving lots of debris, officials told media.

Police said the fire and heavy smoke could be seen from Highway 401.

Toronto Fire Services reported dispatching more than 80 fire-fighting units to the site and had the fire under control by 3:30 a.m.

By noon-hour the next day, workers were clearing away some of the external debris while smoke still issued from what was left of the roof.

Old Colony Road was closed to vehicular traffic, though crowds of neighbours gathered on the other side of the road to watch the work.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Investigators have been called in, fire officials say.

 

 

Posted: Oct 6 2021 12:09 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
