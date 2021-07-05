Streeter

police car monitoring fireworks
Streeter File Photo CANADA DAY ARRESTS: Eight people under 21 face charges after fireworks were allegedly shot at crowds on Woodbine Beach.
More arrests after fireworks allegedly aimed at crowds

Eight teens and young adults charged for shooting fireworks on Woodbine Beach

Ashbridges Bay continues to be a problem area for fireworks allegedly fired into crowds.

Police said in a news release today they made “numerous arrests” at Woodbine Beach on July 1.

At least eight teenagers and young adults face multiple charges after fireworks were allegedly fired at beach-goers, officers and horses on Canada Day between 9:30 and 9:50 p.m.

Expecting a large turnout, officers were patrolling the beach when they saw people shooting the fireworks into the crowds, police said.

One officer was reportedly struck on the head, although the officer was not injured.

Police had earlier warned they would be monitoring the area for fireworks that are not permitted there.

Among those arrested for common nuisance and weapons dangerous were a 12-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys, a 19-year-old male and a 20-year-old male, all from Toronto.

A 17-year-old girl from Brampton faces the same charges, as well as possession of a prohibited device.

Another 16-year-old boy of Toronto faces the same two charges, plus failing to comply with a release order.

All are to appear in court in August.

Two weeks ago a 24-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder, a 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with a stabbing wound, and two other 16-year-olds were charged following a fight in Ashbridges Bay Park that began with Roman candle fireworks shot at people.

Posted: Jul 5 2021 3:41 pm
Filed in: NEWS
