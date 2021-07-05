More arrests after fireworks allegedly aimed at crowds

Ashbridges Bay continues to be a problem area for fireworks allegedly fired into crowds.

Police said in a news release today they made “numerous arrests” at Woodbine Beach on July 1.

At least eight teenagers and young adults face multiple charges after fireworks were allegedly fired at beach-goers, officers and horses on Canada Day between 9:30 and 9:50 p.m.

Story continues after ad

Expecting a large turnout, officers were patrolling the beach when they saw people shooting the fireworks into the crowds, police said.

One officer was reportedly struck on the head, although the officer was not injured.

Police had earlier warned they would be monitoring the area for fireworks that are not permitted there.

55 Division would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Canada Day and we would like to remind people that bon fires and fireworks are not permitted at Woodbine Beach Park. Officers will be out patrolling and enforcing the bylaws. pic.twitter.com/FBRkNqbXfz — 55 Division (@TPS55Div) June 30, 2021

Among those arrested for common nuisance and weapons dangerous were a 12-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys, a 19-year-old male and a 20-year-old male, all from Toronto.

A 17-year-old girl from Brampton faces the same charges, as well as possession of a prohibited device.

Another 16-year-old boy of Toronto faces the same two charges, plus failing to comply with a release order.

All are to appear in court in August.

Two weeks ago a 24-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder, a 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with a stabbing wound, and two other 16-year-olds were charged following a fight in Ashbridges Bay Park that began with Roman candle fireworks shot at people.

About this article: