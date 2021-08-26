Streeter

aggravated assault suspects police
Toronto Police NEW SEARCH: Police are now seeking the identities of a man and a woman in the investigation of an aggravated assault on Aug. 26.
New suspects sought in East York aggravated assault case

Elderly man critically injured in Woodbine-Danforth area Aug. 6

A man and a woman are wanted in the ongoing investigation of an aggravated assault near Woodbine and Danforth avenues three weeks ago, police announced today.

Images of the couple have been released, replacing a photograph of a woman that was earlier released.

Investigators say that woman is no longer a suspect and they are now seeking public help in identifying a different woman and man.

An elderly man has been in hospital with critical injuries since the alleged assault. Police originally responded to the call on Aug. 6 at about 4:10 p.m.

Images of the the two people police call suspects have been released showing them together and separately.

man and woman wanted by police in aggravated assault investigation
Toronto PoliceWANTED: Police have released images of a man and a woman they say are suspects in the Aug. 6 assault.

The woman is described as  being in her late thirties to early forties and 5-foot-5, and having a medium build, with long dark hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a light coloured dress, police say.

The man is described as being tall and in his thirties, and having a thin build, and short brown hair. He was wearing shorts, a collared shirt and sandals.

Anyone who recognizes them is being asked to call police.

