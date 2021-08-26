New suspects sought in East York aggravated assault case

A man and a woman are wanted in the ongoing investigation of an aggravated assault near Woodbine and Danforth avenues three weeks ago, police announced today.

Images of the couple have been released, replacing a photograph of a woman that was earlier released.

Investigators say that woman is no longer a suspect and they are now seeking public help in identifying a different woman and man.

An elderly man has been in hospital with critical injuries since the alleged assault. Police originally responded to the call on Aug. 6 at about 4:10 p.m.

Images of the the two people police call suspects have been released showing them together and separately.

The woman is described as being in her late thirties to early forties and 5-foot-5, and having a medium build, with long dark hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a light coloured dress, police say.

The man is described as being tall and in his thirties, and having a thin build, and short brown hair. He was wearing shorts, a collared shirt and sandals.

Anyone who recognizes them is being asked to call police.

