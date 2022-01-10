Streeter

two shot in homicide investigation
Toronto Police TWO SOUGHT: Police have arrested one man and have released photos of two others, after a fatal shooting at Bloor and Church streets.
One arrested, two sought in homicide investigation

Hunt follows fatal shooting of 20-year-old man near Bloor and Church on Saturday

A homicide investigation has led to the arrest of a man, 22, and a hunt for two other people, after a shooting at Bloor Street East and Church Street.

Police say they were called to a shooting at the area on Jan. 8 at 10:52 p.m.

They found a man who had apparently been shot and began life-saving measures.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital but he was pronounced dead there.

The deceased has been identified as Olivier Dundas, 20, of Toronto.

The next day, James Galinato, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree-murder. He is to appear in court Jan. 10.

Photographs of two other suspects were also released by police.

Investigators have urged the two suspects to contact a lawyer and arrange their surrender.

They are considered armed, violent, and dangerous and should not be approached, police say.

 

