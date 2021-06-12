Streeter

Riverdale Park one of 10 pools opening
City of Toronto DIVE IN: Riverdale Park is one of 10 outdoor pools opening today, with many more to follow, earlier than usual—though you'll need to make a reservation before you can enjoy the water.
Outdoor pools opening today and next week — earlier than usual

Online reservations required to line up swimming sessions, as capacities and hours limited

Ten outdoor public pools across Toronto are welcoming swimmers today, with the rest to open a week from now.

This is earlier than usual to “help Toronto residents get outdoors for some exercise and relief from the heat,” according to a city press release today. The pools do not usually open until the end of June.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement June 9 and today he officially opened the city’s outdoor pools at West Mall in Etobicoke.

“I’m delighted that we’re able to open up outdoor pools ahead of schedule now that the city has moved into Step 1 of the provincial reopening,” Tory said. “I encourage Torontonians to reserve their swim time and take advantage of the City’s outdoor pools and amenities throughout the summer.”

Reservations will be required to use the pools as hours are limited and capacities are being reduced to 25 per cent to allow for physical distancing. The pools are to expand to full hours on June 30 when schools are let out.

The 10 pools opening first are:

  • Alex Duff Memorial Pool, 779 Crawford St. in Christie Pits
  • Monarch Park Pool, 115 Felstead Ave. in East Danforth
  • Heron Park Community Centre, 292 Manse Rd., Scarborough
  • Grandravine Community Centre, 23 Grandravine Dr., North York
  •  McGregor Community Centre, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough
  • Parkway Forest Community Centre, 59 Forest Manor Rd., North York
  • Pine Point, 15 Grierson Rd., Etobicoke
  • Riverdale Park East, 550 Broadview Ave. in Riverdale
  • Sunnyside, Gus Ryder, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W. in the west end
  • West Mall, 380 The West Mall, Etobicoke

Forty-nine more are to open for the season on June 19.

Instructions for reserving a 45-minute leisure or lane swim session are online on the city’s “Swimming” page.

Blocks of new swim reservation spots are released every Thursday at 8 a.m. for the following Monday to Sunday.

