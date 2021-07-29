Photos released of five wanted in attack near city hall

Police are seeking the identities of five males shown in images around the time of an alleged stabbing and robbery near Toronto’s city hall three weeks ago.

On July 6 shortly after midnight, a 15-year-old boy was reportedly attacked near Bay and Hagerman streets by a group of five men he’d had a verbal dispute with earlier.

He was stabbed multiple times and robbed of personal items.

The alleged assailants fled in a black, four-door sedan, police said.

Photos released today show five apparently young men walking in the city hall area and a dark vehicle they presumably left in.

Investigators are asking for anyone who sees or can identify the men to call police, but not to approach the men.

“They are all considered armed, violent and dangerous,” police said.

All the wanted men are described as having slim builds. The clothing of the five is described as follows:

White shoes, blue jeans, a grey hooded sweater and a black satchel. A black baseball cap, black sweater, black pants and black shoes. A black sweater, black pants and white shoes. A black hooded sweater, black pants, white shoes and a black satchel. A black sweater, blue jeans and black shoes.

