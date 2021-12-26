Streeter

police cars file photo for collision story
Streeter File Photo ATTEMPTED MURDER: Officers were fired at when they tried to arrest a man for failing to remain at a collision, police said.
Police say they were shot at after chasing down suspect in collision

Man, 35, charged with failing to remain at scene and attempted murder for firing at officers

It began with a Christmas Day collision in the Forest Hill area and escalated to attempted murder and other charges being filed against a 35-year-old man.

Officers were called on Dec. 25 at 7:52 a.m. to investigate a failure to remain at a collision near St Clair Avenue West and Hilton Avenue, police reported yesterday at about 6 p.m.

A man driving a 2021 white Kia Forte was reported to have struck a vehicle and driven away from the scene.

Two police officers found him a shot time later but when they tried to arrest him he fought with them, they said.

During the struggle he allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at the officers.

He was also able to take an officer’s conducted energy weapon in the struggle.

A citizen is credited with help police overcome the man and  arrest him.

Both officers received minor injuries but were treated on scene and finished their duties, police report.ed

Michael Katz of Toronto faces 12 charges, including two counts of attempted murder, disarming a peace officer, possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and operating a conveyance while impaired.

He is to appear in court Dec. 26 via video.

