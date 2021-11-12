Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

staff and residents enjoy poppy project
Photos courtesy Millwood Retirement Residence IN RESIDENCE: Some of Millwood Retirement Residence staff and residents take in the poppy project covering their lawn. Seated at left is former East York mayor Alan Redway and seated at right is Second World War veteran Walter Patyk.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Poppy project pays tribute at Leaside retirement residence

Bessborough students help create novel Remembrance Day tribute to those who served

0 Comment , , , , , , ,

A Leaside retirement home worked with the Leaside community to create the Poppy Project, a novel Remembrance Day tribute to the men and women who served and sacrificed.

The residents and staff at the Millwood Retirement Residence on Millwood Road and members of the community, including students at Bessborough Drive Elementary School, created a lawn full of poppies complete with heartfelt messages.

“Dear Veterans, we appreciate all you’ve done for us,” reads a message on a poppy from student Ramarri Griffin. “You were so brave and strong, without you we couldn’t survive. We hope you live a great life.”

Millwood poppy project
POPPY FIELD: The lawn around the Millwood Retirement Residence is covered in red.

Residence executive director Marijana Zivkovic said she knew this year’s remembrance, like last year’s, would be different from that of previous years, but she did not want the importance of this day to be forgotten.

“A traditional Remembrance Day usually includes intergenerational programs that all residents and staff can enjoy,” she said. “Unfortunately because of the pandemic we needed to do things a little differently this year.”

They chose to honour veterans with a lawn poppy display, with the help of young people from Bessborough school.

veteran Walter Patyk
VETERAN: Millwood resident Walter Patyk fought and was wounded in the war.

Residents of Millwood include a veteran, Walter Patyk, who appreciated the Remembrance Day tribute.

Patyk was released from the Soviet labour camp in Siberia to fight with the Polish Artillery under the British. He was a front-line radioman and was seriously wounded in the battle of Monte Cassino. He was awarded with several medals for his bravery.

He then emigrated to Canada after the war to start a new life.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Nov 12 2021 10:11 am
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

noise

April 12: Noise mitigation initiatives at Leaside Memorial

Streeter staff Comments Off on April 12: Noise mitigation initiatives at Leaside Memorial

New chapter for page

Town Crier staff Comments Off on New chapter for page

A modest York Mills vet

Town Crier staff Comments Off on A modest York Mills vet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *