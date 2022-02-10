Residents stopped man from starting fire in apartment building, police say

Police have released images of a man sought in an investigation of mischief endangering life in the Parkwoods area two months ago.

They’re hoping to identify a man who they suspect of trying to start a fire in an apartment building near York Mills and Valley Woods roads.

Residents caught him in the act of pouring flammable liquid throughout the building and stopped him, police said.

The man is alleged to have entered the building with a container of the liquid on the evening of Dec. 8 and to have poured the liquid over the floor in different areas of the building.

After residents stopped him, he reportedly fled the building.

Police responded to a call for a fire at 11 p.m.

The man is described as 35-45 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, and having a slim build. He was last seen wearing black track pants, a black pullover hoodie, and a black mask, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300.

About this article: