Medals
Toronto Police WHOSE ARE THEY? Toronto police are asking for help in finding the owner of these Second World War medals.
Second World War medals found in drug investigation

Police seek owner of medals not belonging to subject of investigation

Toronto police are seeking the owner of six Second World War medals, discovered while they were looking for drugs.

Officers from the 51 Division major crime unit were conducting a drug investigation on Sept. 11 when they found the medals that did not belong to the target of their search, according to a police news release yesterday evening.

The find includes medals for several campaigns during the war. The medals are described as:

  • 1939-1945 Star
  • Burma Campaign Star
  • France and Germany Campaign Star
  • Italy Campaign Star
  • 1939-1945 Voluntary Service Medal
  • 1939-1945 War Medal (Merchant Marines)

A photo of the medals has been released as police are asking for the public’s assistance finding the owner.

Posted: Sep 26 2020 10:46 am
Filed in: NEWS
Edition: Toronto
