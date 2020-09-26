Second World War medals found in drug investigation

Toronto police are seeking the owner of six Second World War medals, discovered while they were looking for drugs.

Officers from the 51 Division major crime unit were conducting a drug investigation on Sept. 11 when they found the medals that did not belong to the target of their search, according to a police news release yesterday evening.

Story continues after ad

The find includes medals for several campaigns during the war. The medals are described as:

1939-1945 Star

Burma Campaign Star

France and Germany Campaign Star

Italy Campaign Star

1939-1945 Voluntary Service Medal

1939-1945 War Medal (Merchant Marines)

A photo of the medals has been released as police are asking for the public’s assistance finding the owner.

About this article: