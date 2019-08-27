Date: Sept. 10, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Location: Miles Nadal JCC, 750 Spadina Avenue at Bloor

Cost: $25

Description:

Youtube sensations “YidLife Crisis” presents an evening of comedy, music, video and thought-provoking shtick. The event is hosted by Oraynu Congregation for Humanistic Judaism, marking its 50th anniversary, in partnership with Miles Nadal JCC.

Jamie Elman & Eli Batalion are entertainers (and closeted Jewish educators) hailing from Montreal with combined credits spanning 20 years of theater, music, television and film. Their unique friendship spawned an irreverent tribute to the Yiddish language, culture and comedic tradition they were reared on. Calling it “YidLife Crisis,” they hatched the world’s first Yiddish sitcom, exploring religious, spiritual and cultural identity in their decidedly modern multicultural world. Its popularity has led to a variety of video and written projects, international press, multiple awards and nominations and some 3 million online views. Their ‘comedy peacekeeping’ keeps them working with celebrities and academics alike as they bring their live show to cities around the globe.

You do not have to know Yiddish nor even be Jewish to appreciate YidLife Crisis’ “YidLive!” Don’t miss this opportunity to see “Chaimie” and “Leizer”in the fleisch!

For more information:

www.oraynu.org/events

