Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

homicide victim
Toronto Police HOMICIDE VICTIM: Toronto man Ikechidiadi-Kaja was found seriously wounded in the Chaplin Estates area on Jan. 23.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Shooting of man found on ground in midtown now called a homicide

49-year-old pronounced dead three days after he was found with apparent gunshot injuries

0 Comment , , ,

The case of a man found on the ground with “life-threatening injuries” in the Chaplin Estates area on Jan. 23 has become a homicide investigation.

Today police reported the 49-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Jan. 26.

Officers had been called to the area of Avenue Road and College View Avenue for “unknown trouble” shortly after 11 p.m., according to Twitter posts that night.

Story continues after ad

The man’s injuries appeared to be from gunshots and paramedics rushed him to hospital, police said then.

He has been identified as Ikechidiadi (Ike) Kaja of Toronto.

Investigators examined the area and asked for anyone who was in the area or had video footage taken in the area on Jan. 23 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. to contact police.

The death is counted as Toronto’s 10th homicide in January and in the year.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jan 28 2022 4:59 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Lawrence Heights' house of hope

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Lawrence Heights' house of hope

Davisville sex assault suspect sought

Shawn Star Comments Off on Davisville sex assault suspect sought

Man charged in 2013 Forest Hill bank robbery

Shawn Star Comments Off on Man charged in 2013 Forest Hill bank robbery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *