Shooting of man found on ground in midtown now called a homicide

The case of a man found on the ground with “life-threatening injuries” in the Chaplin Estates area on Jan. 23 has become a homicide investigation.

Today police reported the 49-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Jan. 26.

Officers had been called to the area of Avenue Road and College View Avenue for “unknown trouble” shortly after 11 p.m., according to Twitter posts that night.

The man’s injuries appeared to be from gunshots and paramedics rushed him to hospital, police said then.

He has been identified as Ikechidiadi (Ike) Kaja of Toronto.

Investigators examined the area and asked for anyone who was in the area or had video footage taken in the area on Jan. 23 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. to contact police.

The death is counted as Toronto’s 10th homicide in January and in the year.

