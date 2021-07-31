Streeter

Stella the dog found
Toronto Police RECOVERED: Police have released no details on how Stella, reported taken Tuesday, was found and returned Friday.
Stella has been returned to her owners

Four-year-old dog was reported as being taken Tuesday, but no charges laid yet

Stella has been found and reunited with her owners.

Police announced today the American Bulldog-Pitbull was located in good health yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Stella was reported taken early July 27 after a man allegedly drove off from the area of Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East with the four-year-old dog in his vehicle.

Stella’s  owner had been walking her dog in the area and had become involved in a conversation with the man. The dog apparently went into the vehicle to cool off, police said. The man allegedly pushed the woman and left in his car.

Police then called it a robbery and released descriptions of the man, his vehicle and the dog.

No details of how Stella was recovered have been released but police said they have laid no charges at this time. They are continuing to investigate.

Jul 31 2021 3:27 pm
