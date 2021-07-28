Stella the dog taken after cooling off in vehicle

Police are looking for a four-year-old female going by the name of Stella and standing about two feet high.

She also has black and grey fur with white on her chest and between her eyes and she goes about on four legs — for Stella is a dog that was taken yesterday morning in what police are calling a robbery.

At about 5:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

It was reported a 36-year-old woman had been walking her dog in the area and had become involved in a conversation with a man. While they talked, the dog went into the vehicle to cool off, police say.

Story continues after ad

The man then allegedly pushed the woman and drove away with the dog inside his vehicle.

The dog named Stella is described as a female American Bulldog Pitbull mix. She was wearing a blue leash at the time.

Police released an earlier photo of Stella.

The man is described as having a tanned complexion, standing 5-foot4 to 5-foot-5, weighing 150 pounds, and appearing clean shaven with dark brown clean-cut hair. He spoke with an accent, police reported.

His vehicle is described as a newer style minivan, possibly grey or beige in colour.

About this article: