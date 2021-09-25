The Candy Man can…open a candy store in Forest Hill

Kandy Krazed is adding some welcomed sweetness to the Forest Hill neighbourhood.

The fun new candy store has recently opened at 454 Eglinton Ave. W. near Avenue Road.

Steven Davidson, who co-owns the store, says he got into the business because of his past experience selling fruits and vegetables — and because “I love candy.”

In fact, even before he and fiancée Joey Vogel opened Kandy Krazed, he used to have “a wall full of candy at home,” earning him the nickname Candy Man from his friends.

“I went from a business that made people healthy to a business that brings happiness,” is how he described his change of product.

Making people happy is important for him, especially now when COVID has been “so depressing and upsetting to the entire world.”

Although the shop was originally set to open Aug. 30, it actually opened a couple of weeks early because so many people in the neighbourhood wanted to come in.

Forest Hill native Vogel was an interior designer before opening Kandy Krazed, but says, “The pandemic really slowed my business down.”

The couple started the new business by delivering candy baskets, party trays and cakes during the pandemic, and eventually started providing treats for virtual Bar and Bat Mitzvahs.

Once they realized they could do the business full-time, they started buying stuff to sell online, other than just baskets, the success of which enabled them to eventually open a retail location.

They searched high and low for the best products at affordable prices, although this has been a challenge due to supply issues, Davidson said.

The family orientation of the store was always important to them. “We opened the store for parents and kids to enjoy, come in and smile,” Davidson says.

They chose the location because they felt the business fit in well with the whole Eglinton Way shopping district.

“The people on this street have been amazing as far as supporting and promoting each other’s businesses,” Davidson says.

Old and new school candy

Kandy Krazed aims to carry something for every generation’s tastes.

“We bring old school stuff and new school stuff,” as well as stocking gluten free, nut free, sugar free, kosher and Halal products.

The store is able to host small groups and offer private shopping for birthday parties after hours, and they hope to expand on that once COVID restrictions are loosened.

In addition to a vast array of candies and chocolate bars, the shop will also be offering custom, personalized loot bags.

Davidson said they are “super-excited for fall this year,” especially Halloween.

He and Vogel plan to offer parents the option of trick or treating in their homes,” which they hope will be especially helpful to those with very young children or who are still not comfortable with letting their kids go out for traditional trick or treating.

The store adheres strictly to masking, sanitizing and social distancing rules. In addition, as far as the bulk candy people used to see in candy shops, Davidson said they are “re-branding all of the bulk items” for sanitary reasons.

The positive vibe at Kandy Krazed reflects the owners’ enthusiasm. As Davidson says, “We absolutely love what we’re doing.”

