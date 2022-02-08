Three Oshawa teens arrested in Ingram Drive homicide investigation

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the Jan. 22 shooting death in the Lawrence West area.

Another boy, 16, and a girl, 15, face charges, including being accessories to murder, in connection with the alleged shooting that left 19-year-old Malachi Elijah Bainbridge dead on Ingram Drive.

The three were arrested Feb. 7 after the Toronto police homicide squad executed search warrants, police reported today.

Story continues after ad

Police did not say where the search and arrests were carried out but all three charged were identified as being from Oshawa.

Their names may not be published under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On Jan. 22 at about 12:40 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at 2 Ingram Dr. near Keele Street, police said.

Outside a fast food restaurant they found a man, later identified as Bainbridge, in a car suffering from gunshot injuries.

First-degree murder charged

Despite life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

One of the three arrested teens now faces a first-degree murder charge.

The other arrested boy faces 16 charges, including accessory after the fact to murder, four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The girl faces five charges, including accessory after the fact to murder, possession of an unauthorized firearm, and possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

All three are to attend court Feb. 8.

About this article: