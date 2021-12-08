Two 26-year-olds arrested in east-end homicide investigation

Two men have been charged in the investigation of an east-end homicide nearly six months ago, police reported today.

Officers responded to a call near Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue on May 24 to find a man with “obvious signs of trauma,” police said.

The man was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Michael Nobel, 51, of Toronto.

Two Toronto residents, both 26, were arrested Dec. 8.

Zola Zenguele and John Mackenzie each face a charge of first-degree murder.

They are to appear in court on Dec. 9.

Police are now listing Nobel’s death as Toronto’s 79th homicide of the year.

