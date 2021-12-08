Streeter

Police car for east-end homicide story
Streeter File Photo SIX-MONTH INVESTIGATION: Police have charged two people with the murder of a 51-year-old man in May.
Two 26-year-olds arrested in east-end homicide investigation

Victim, 51, had been found dead in Riverside area on May 24

Two men have been charged in the investigation of an east-end homicide nearly six months ago, police reported today.

Officers responded to a call near Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue on May 24 to find a man with “obvious signs of trauma,” police said.

The man was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Michael Nobel, 51, of Toronto.

Two Toronto residents, both 26, were arrested Dec. 8.

Zola Zenguele and John Mackenzie each face a charge of first-degree murder.

They are to appear in court on Dec. 9.

Police are now listing Nobel’s death as Toronto’s 79th homicide of the year.

 

