Two deaths in Parma Court treated as suspicious

Two people were found dead in an apartment at Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive at about 11 a.m. today, police report.

Police cars were seen at the entrance to the Centennial Place apartments at 5 Wakunda Pl., a highrise building at the intersection in the Parma Court neighbourhood.

The homicide unit is not involved at this time but “all unexplained or sudden deaths are treated as suspicious until we know the cause of death and establish the full circumstances,” police said on social media.

Autopsies are to be conducted as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact 55 Division officers at (416) 808-5500.

