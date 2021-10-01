Two east-end polling stations under scrutiny for COVID-19

If you voted at Presteign Heights Elementary School on election day or at Kingston Road United Church for an advance poll, you might want to check yourself for signs of COVID-19 — though the warning may be coming a bit late.

Toronto Public Health is investigating potential COVID-19 exposures at polling stations at the two east-end locations, the city announced yesterday.

“While the risk to the public remains low, TPH is advising everyone who attended these settings to self-monitor and seek immediate testing if they develop COVID-19 symptoms,” the news release says.

In particular, they are concerned about the public or staff who were at :

Presteign Heights school, 2570 St. Clair Ave. East in Parkview Hills, on Sept. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to end of day

Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd. in the Upper Beaches, on Sept. 11 or 12, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Anyone who attended the St. Clair polling station is asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after their last visit — though it has to be noted the caution itself comes 10 days after election day.

Even worse, TPH says it was notified by Elections Canada of the potential exposure at the Kingston Road station more than 10 days ago.

“We are publicly naming the location of this exposure to be transparent and ensure the public is notified,” the Sept. 30 statement says.

