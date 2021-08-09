Two killed, two wounded in Chinatown shooting

Two men are dead after a shooting in the Chinatown district yesterday morning, police say.

Two others were reported injured, one seriously, in the incident on Spadina Avenue near Nassau Street.

On Aug. 8 at about 5:52 a.m., emergency responders were called to the site where shots had been heard, according to police.

Officers found four men with gunshot wounds and two were pronounced dead, while two others were rushed to hospital.

The deceased were identified as Anthony Dang, 27, of Markham and Zhi Tan, 32, of Richmond Hill.

A 43-year-old man from Burnaby, British Columbia, remains in a hospital in serious but stable condition.

A 31-year-old man from Markham was treated and released from hospital.

SHOOTING:

Spadina Ave & Oxford St

– several callers reporting of 2 people shot

– police o/s

– officers have located a total of 4 gunshot victims

– 2 have succumbed to injuries, pronounced deceased o/s

– 2 others have been rushed to hospital

– ongoing investigation#GO1494943

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 8, 2021



Witnesses sought

The homicide investigation is ongoing and police are still in the area carrying out inquiries. Anyone who may have seen Dang or Tan in the early hours of Aug. 8 is urged to contact police.

Spadina Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation. The TTC reported vehicles were being detoured along College, Bathurst and Dundas streets.

Post mortem examinations are scheduled for Aug. 10.

The homicides are considered the 45th and 46th in Toronto so far this year.

