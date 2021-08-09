Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Spadina in Chinatown closed after shooting
Twitter/Toronto Police SHOOTING SCENE: Police image shows Spadina Avenue closed after a shooting left two men dead and two injured.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Two killed, two wounded in Chinatown shooting

Markham and Richmond Hill men dead, two others rushed to hospital after Sunday morning shooting on Spadina

0 Comment , , , ,

Two men are dead after a shooting in the Chinatown district yesterday morning, police say.

Two others were reported injured, one seriously, in the incident on Spadina Avenue near Nassau Street.

On Aug. 8 at about 5:52 a.m., emergency responders were called to the site where shots had been heard, according to police.

Officers found four men with gunshot wounds and two were pronounced dead, while two others were rushed to hospital.

Story continues after ad

The deceased were identified as Anthony Dang, 27, of Markham and Zhi Tan, 32, of Richmond Hill.

A 43-year-old man from Burnaby, British Columbia, remains in a hospital in serious but stable condition.

A 31-year-old man from Markham was treated and released from hospital.


Witnesses sought

The homicide investigation is ongoing and police are still in the area carrying out inquiries. Anyone who may have seen Dang or Tan in the early hours of Aug. 8 is urged to contact police.

Spadina Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation. The TTC reported vehicles were being detoured along College, Bathurst and Dundas streets.

Post mortem examinations are scheduled for Aug. 10.

The homicides are considered the 45th and 46th in Toronto so far this year.

 

 

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Aug 9 2021 3:10 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

car break-ins

East York car break-ins lead to 59 charges

Streeter staff Comments Off on East York car break-ins lead to 59 charges

Hike in hate crimes

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Hike in hate crimes
shots fired from Annex buildings

Two arrested after shots fired from Annex rooftop

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Two arrested after shots fired from Annex rooftop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *