Two men shown in pictures and video from Dundas shooting investigation

Images and video have been released by police today as investigators seek to identify two men suspected of attempted robbery and a shooting near Yonge Street and Dundas Street East more than three weeks ago.

An unidentified person was struck in the chest when a man fired a gun in the early morning of Dec. 12.

The video, apparently taken from the front of a streetcar, shows two males wearing hoodies and masks scuffling with unseen opponents.

One of the males is shown pointing a firearm at persons off-camera before they both run west on Dundas and around the corner at Victoria Street Lane where Dundas curves north around Yonge Dundas Square.

Along the way they drop what appears to be a water bottle or thermos on the road.

A man shot in the chest was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said in a tweet at the time.

No further information about the victim has been released, though the fact that police are not treating the incident as a homicide indicates the victim has survived.

Their investigation is being handled by the organized crime enforcement unit.

Police were first called to the scene on Dec. 12 at about 2 a.m.

They reported two men had been walking west on Dundas Street East and approached a group of individuals standing in the area near Yonge Street.

The two men allegedly tried to rob the group and a physical struggle ensued. One of the men discharged a firearm, striking a victim, before both men fled eastward, police said.

SHOOTING:

Yonge St + Dundas St

*2:01am*

– A man was shot in the chest

– He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition

– Anyone w/info contact police#GO2391786

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 12, 2021

Investigators also released photos of two men who had entered a nearby gas station convenience store before the shooting.

The public’s assistance is sought in identifying them. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2510.

