Video, drawing released in two violent home invasion cases

Police today released surveillance video showing four masked and hooded figures wanted in the investigation of a violent home invasion and shooting in East York last month that has been linked to a similar incident in the Flemingdon Park area two months earlier.

Both incidents sent victims to the hospital with injuries, described in the earlier case as non-life threatening and in the later case as life-altering.

The two were linked by police when investigation showed a target of one shooting was also a victim of robbery in the second case.

Investigators also released a police artist’s rendition of one of the men being sought.

In the first case, officers were called for a shooting on May 23 at 5:38 p.m. near Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard, where two victims were found and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victims had been shot multiple times by at least two gunmen. The alleged shooters had then fled the area on foot.

One person being sought was described as male, about 20, tanned, 5-foot-10 to six feet, with a thin build and long braided hair. He was wearing a black Adidas jacket with three white stripes down the arm and dark pants.

A second person is described as black, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing. He is the one depicted in an artist’s rendition.

The third person is described as female, 20 years old, brown, and 5-foot-8 to six feet. She was wearing a dark fitted hooded sweater, black tights and dark shoes.

In the second case, officers answered a call for a shooting on July 26 at about 1:45 a.m. near Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue.

Two victims were found and sent to hospital, where they remain with have life-altering injuries, police said in a press release today.

Investigators allege four armed people forced entry into the residence and demanded cash, before firing on the victims, striking them multiple times.

They were said to have fled on foot and in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck parked on Halsey Avenue. They were last seen travelling south on Dawes.

Video clips released by police show four figures wearing health masks, caps and hoods largely hiding their faces, first entering an apartment building, riding an elevator, and sauntering through hallways in frames timestamped 1:15 to 1:16 a.m.

After a jump of about six minutes in the timestamp, three of them are shown running down halls and out the apartment building doors.

One of the four is described as male, white, 5-foot-8 to six feet, having a thin build, and possibly having long hair tied back. He was shown wearing a grey hooded sweater with a blue hood and arms, blue jogging pants and dark shoes.

A second person is described as female, 20, brown, 5-foot-8 to six feet, and with a heavy build. She was wearing a grey hooded sweater with a Jumpman logo, blue tights and dark shoes.

The third is described as male, 5-foot-8 to six feet with a heavy build. He was wearing a grey sweater with a blue design on the front, dark blue pants and dark shoes.

The fourth is described as male, 5-foot-8 to six feet with a thin build. He was wearing a black Adidas hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the figures in the video, by their descriptions, or in the artist’s drawing to contact police.

About this article: