video frame in shooting investigation
Toronto Police THREE SOUGHT IN SHOOTING: Police released security camera video showing three people they called suspects in the July 2 shooting death of Chavaughn Jones.
Video released in Flemingdon Park fatal shooting investigation

Three alleged shooters outstanding, police say

Video has been released showing three people in the area of Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive where a 32-year-old man was shot to death July 2.

Chavaughn Jones of Toronto was a victim of gunfire aimed into the lobby of an apartment building in Flemingdon Park. Three other people were also injured in two volleys of gunfire in the apartment complex, police reported.

The shooters were reported to have fled the area in a dark SUV.

The three alleged shooters are still outstanding, police said today as they released security camera video.

The 12-second clip shows three apparently young men walking in single file along a paved area, all wearing masks partially covering their faces, two dressed in dark clothes and one in light-coloured clothes.

Descriptions of the three also released  by police are:

  • a man with a light complexion and a slim build, and wearing a light-coloured hoodie and light coloured pants.
  • a man with a light complexion and a medium build, and wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
  • a man with a medium to heavy build and wearing a black hoodie with black pants.
Posted: Jul 8 2021 5:30 pm
NEWS
