Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Cr\escent Town to get vaccine push
Streeter File Photo TARGETED FOR SHOTS: Crescent Town is among the east end communities with low vaccination rates to get the vaccine push this weekend.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Weekend vaccine push planned for east end

City and Michael Garron Hospital targeting Toronto's lowest vaccinated neighbourhood

0 Comment , , , ,

The area the city designates as Taylor-Massey has posted vaccination rates that are among the lowest in the city.

This could change after the coming weekend if Team Toronto is successful in applying the same Home Stretch Vaccine Push initiative that has lifted vaccination figures in other problem areas, according to a city statement today.

Nine micro-targeted, pop-up clinics will be offering mainly Pfizer vaccines to anyone 12 and older over the first two days of July 31 long weekend.

Story continues after ad

The team — including the city, Michael Garron Hospital and their East Toronto Health Partners — will focus on the M4B and M4C postal codes.

This covers neighbourhoods in the east end of East York: East Danforth, Woodbine Heights, Woodbine Gardens, Parkview Hills, Topham Park and Crescent Town.

Low vaccine uptake

The area has Toronto’s lowest vaccination rates — at 59.8 per cent for first doses and 48.3 per cent for second doses — the city says.

Across Toronto as a whole, more than 80 per cent of adults have received their first shot and almost 70 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to city figures.

“Toronto Public Health data is helping us determine areas of the city that are experiencing low vaccine uptake,” Mayor John Tory said in the statement. “The Taylor-Massey neighbourhood is a thriving one and the nine clinics happening over the weekend of July 31 and Aug 1 will help increase vaccine numbers for people of all ages in this area.”

Clinic locations are at:

  • John’s No Frills, 1150 Victoria Park Ave.
  • Crescent Place, greenspace by dental and management offices
  • Secord Elementary School, 101 Barrington Ave.
  • Shoppers World Danforth, 3003 Danforth Ave.
  • Victoria Supermarket, 1400 Victoria Park Ave.

Clinics will feature entertainment and give-aways throughout the day.

The locations were chosen as places where people in the area shop, according to the city’s news release.

“Team Toronto’s Our Home Stretch initiative has done an incredible job getting vaccination rates up across the board,” said Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford, whose ward includes the targeted neighbourhoods. “Meeting people where they are is exactly the way to reach communities that otherwise face barriers to getting the services they need.”

Hours of operation vary by clinic, some of which will open as early as 10 a.m. and operate at late as 8 p.m. the schedule and clinic details can be found on the Michael Garron Hospital website.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jul 26 2021 5:51 pm
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Chinatown in StrollTO

Become a tourist in our own neighbourhoods, city urges

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Become a tourist in our own neighbourhoods, city urges
Community centre has new look

Community centre officially reopens for its 20th birthday

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Community centre officially reopens for its 20th birthday
McMahon wins Beaches-East York in 2010

Former councillor McMahon gets Liberal nod in Beaches-East York

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Former councillor McMahon gets Liberal nod in Beaches-East York

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *