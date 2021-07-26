Weekend vaccine push planned for east end

The area the city designates as Taylor-Massey has posted vaccination rates that are among the lowest in the city.

This could change after the coming weekend if Team Toronto is successful in applying the same Home Stretch Vaccine Push initiative that has lifted vaccination figures in other problem areas, according to a city statement today.

Nine micro-targeted, pop-up clinics will be offering mainly Pfizer vaccines to anyone 12 and older over the first two days of July 31 long weekend.

Story continues after ad

The team — including the city, Michael Garron Hospital and their East Toronto Health Partners — will focus on the M4B and M4C postal codes.

This covers neighbourhoods in the east end of East York: East Danforth, Woodbine Heights, Woodbine Gardens, Parkview Hills, Topham Park and Crescent Town.

Low vaccine uptake

The area has Toronto’s lowest vaccination rates — at 59.8 per cent for first doses and 48.3 per cent for second doses — the city says.

Across Toronto as a whole, more than 80 per cent of adults have received their first shot and almost 70 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to city figures.

“Toronto Public Health data is helping us determine areas of the city that are experiencing low vaccine uptake,” Mayor John Tory said in the statement. “The Taylor-Massey neighbourhood is a thriving one and the nine clinics happening over the weekend of July 31 and Aug 1 will help increase vaccine numbers for people of all ages in this area.”

Our Home Stretch Vaccine Push continues with a two-day focus on the Taylor-Massey neighbourhood this weekend.

➡️9 targeted pop-up clinics at locations including John’s No Frills, Massey Square, Victoria Supermarket and more.

➡️Ages 12+

➡️ 20,000 targeted telephone broadcasts pic.twitter.com/5SbCgo0axb — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 26, 2021

Clinic locations are at:

John’s No Frills, 1150 Victoria Park Ave.

Crescent Place, greenspace by dental and management offices

Secord Elementary School, 101 Barrington Ave.

Shoppers World Danforth, 3003 Danforth Ave.

Victoria Supermarket, 1400 Victoria Park Ave.

Clinics will feature entertainment and give-aways throughout the day.

The locations were chosen as places where people in the area shop, according to the city’s news release.

“Team Toronto’s Our Home Stretch initiative has done an incredible job getting vaccination rates up across the board,” said Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford, whose ward includes the targeted neighbourhoods. “Meeting people where they are is exactly the way to reach communities that otherwise face barriers to getting the services they need.”

Hours of operation vary by clinic, some of which will open as early as 10 a.m. and operate at late as 8 p.m. the schedule and clinic details can be found on the Michael Garron Hospital website.

About this article: