Toronto Police MURDER VICTIM: Adam James Nash, 39, was found stabbed in an east-end apartment.
Woman arrested after fatal stabbing in east-end apartment

39-year-old man allegedly murdered early morning Oct. 3

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in an apartment near Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East, police said today.

Officers were called to the apartment Oct. 3 at 4 a.m. and found a man suffering stab wounds.

The victim identified as Adam James Nash, 39, was rushed to hospital by paramedics but was pronounced dead.

A woman from the scene of the stabbing was arrested.

Jennifer Sacobie, 45, of Toronto, was charged with second-degree murder, police said.

She is scheduled to attend court remotely on Oct. 4.

The homicide is considered the 64th in Toronto this year.

