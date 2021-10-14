Woman sought for not returning Mercedes rented 11 months ago

A woman used deceptive identification to rent a Mercedes Benz about 11 months ago — and never returned the vehicle, police said in a news release yesterday.

The woman, thought to be about 28, allegedly presented photo identification that looked like her in the name of Maya Patel, when she rented a grey 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 from a person near Danforth and Coxwell avenues.

She was not Maya Patel though, police found in their investigation.

And she has never returned the car — worth more than $70,000 — since leaving with it Nov. 17, 2020.

Police are calling it vehicle theft.

Investigators have released real photos of the woman they say stole the car and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the woman.

She is described as about 28 years old and 5-foot-5, and has a medium build with long black hair.

