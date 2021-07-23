Woman wearing mask allegedly harassed in Queen’s Park in May

Police are trying to identify a group of men in connection with the investigation of assault and threatening after an incident in Queen’s Park two months ago.

A 41-year-old woman wearing a mask was allegedly accosted by a group of men not wearing masks on May 22 at about 7:30 p.m.

The men are tried to grab the woman’s mask, threw beer cans at her, took her picture and threatened her, police said.

Police released photos, including an image of young men apparently gesturing from the Edward VII equestrian statue in the north, wooded part of Queen’s Park.

Investigators at 52 Division said they would like to speak to witnesses and anyone who could identify the men.

