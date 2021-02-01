Powder Puff Beauty Salon
680 Pape Ave. (Pape and Danforth)
Powder Puff has been in the Greektown area for more than 20 years. This beauty salon offers a team of hair stylists and estheticians to help you shake up your style and have some fun with your look. “We’ll work with you to design a new look that matches your personality,” owner Sandra Glick says. Also available are a hair extension service and beauty product supplies. Appointments are necessary.
Status: Closed, expected to reopen after lockdown restrictions are lifted
Hours:
Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday closed
Contact:
(416) 465-5455
Email
Website
Facebook
Instagram
Information last updated: Feb. 1, 2020
About this article: