Powder Puff on Pape
Erin Woods/Streeter Powder Puff Beauty Salon, 680 Pape Ave.
Powder Puff Beauty Salon

680 Pape Ave. (Pape and Danforth)

Powder Puff has been in the Greektown area for more than 20 years. This beauty salon offers a team of hair stylists and estheticians to help you shake up your style and have some fun with your look. “We’ll work with you to design a new look that matches your personality,” owner Sandra Glick says. Also available are a hair extension service and beauty product supplies. Appointments are necessary.

Status: Closed, expected to reopen after lockdown restrictions are lifted

Hours:
Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday closed

Contact:
(416) 465-5455
Email
Website
Facebook
Instagram

Information last updated: Feb. 1, 2020

About this article:

By:
Posted: Feb 1 2021 9:52 am
SHOP STREETER
Edition: Toronto

