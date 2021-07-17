Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

BikeMatch header
Edition: 
THINGS TO DO 

Anytime: Donate a bike to women’s BikeMatch program

More women are waiting to learn to ride, Women's Cycling Network says

0 Comment , , ,

The Women’s Cycling Network is looking for more bikes to be donated to help women learn to ride in its BikeMatch program.

Working with Cycle Don Valley Midtown and Gateway Bicycle Hub, the group has received 75 bikes since it first put out an appeal for donations more than a year ago.

But they still have women on the waiting list and need more bikes, especially in smaller sizes for women 5-foot-3 and under, they say.

The network is  a group of nearly 100 women from the Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park communities and nearby neighbourhoods who find freedom, empowerment and health benefits by riding a bike.

If you have a bicycle you no longer need, they could use it.

To arrange a contact-free donation, email womenscyclingnetwork.gta@gmail.com.

Your bike will be matched with a woman from the waiting list.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jul 17 2021 3:18 pm
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Donate a bike for women to learn on

Donate a bike to empower a woman

Streeter staff Comments Off on Donate a bike to empower a woman

Danforth cycle safety blitz nets 400 charges

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Danforth cycle safety blitz nets 400 charges
roads closed

Cars keep out: Roads cleared for weekend foot and bike traffic

Streeter staff Comments Off on Cars keep out: Roads cleared for weekend foot and bike traffic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *