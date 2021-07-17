Anytime: Donate a bike to women’s BikeMatch program

The Women’s Cycling Network is looking for more bikes to be donated to help women learn to ride in its BikeMatch program.

Working with Cycle Don Valley Midtown and Gateway Bicycle Hub, the group has received 75 bikes since it first put out an appeal for donations more than a year ago.

But they still have women on the waiting list and need more bikes, especially in smaller sizes for women 5-foot-3 and under, they say.

The network is a group of nearly 100 women from the Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park communities and nearby neighbourhoods who find freedom, empowerment and health benefits by riding a bike.

If you have a bicycle you no longer need, they could use it.

To arrange a contact-free donation, email womenscyclingnetwork.gta@gmail.com.

Your bike will be matched with a woman from the waiting list.

About this article: