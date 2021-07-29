Aug. 12: Tour the Junction Triangle

Heritage Toronto is leading a walking tour of the “Junction Triangle: A Neighbourhood in Motion” on Aug. 12.

Defined by the railway lines that border it, the Junction Triangle, was once home to thriving industrial operations, transportation routes and immigrant communities.

Today it is evolving into one of the city’s emerging hotspots undergoing major urban redevelopment.

You can join the 90-minute tour to explore the changing atmosphere of one of Toronto’s fastest growing west end neighbourhoods starting at Perth Square Park, 35o Perth Ave., at 5:30 p.m.

A $20 fee is required for all in-person tours this year and must be paid in advance when registering.

Register online.

