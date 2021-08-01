Streeter

Aug. 15, Sept. 26, Oct. 12: Walk the world at St. James Town

'World within a block' explored by Heritage Toronto walking tour

It’s a “world within a block.”

Once a neighbourhood full of grand Victorian houses on every corner, St. James Town is the largest highrise community in Canada — home to diverse cultures and communities.

You can join explore the area with Heritage Toronto on an in-person walking tour, starting at the Rekai Family Parkette, 625 Bloor St. East.

The 90-minute tour takes place on Aug. 15 at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m., and Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.

A $20 fee is required for in-person tours this year and must be paid in advance when registering.

Register for Aug. 15 at Heritage Toronto online.

Aug 1 2021
