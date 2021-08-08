Aug. 22: Celebrate the Jack Layton legacy
Performers line up for online broadcast tribute to late politician
University-Rosedale city councillor Mike Layton has announced a star-studded lineup from across Canada for the “Celebrating the Layton Legacy” event to be broadcast online Aug. 22.
So far the list of personalities taking part in the celebration includes:
- musician Steven Page (formerly of Bare Naked Ladies)
- science broadcaster David Suzuki
- singer-songwriter Julian Taylor
- singer-songwriter Stephane Moraille
- Islamic children’s publisher Asmaa Hussein
- singer and environmental activist Sarah Harmer
- singer-songwriter Tim Baker
- writer and broadcaster Thomas King
- children’s performer Raffi
- poet Rupi Kaur
- folk and country singer William Prince
- folk and country singer Donovan Woods
“Love, hope and optimism – Celebrating the Layton Legacy” will be broadcast online on Aug. 22, the 10th anniversary of Jack Layton’s death from cancer.
Page, who performed at the celebration of Layton’s death 10 years ago, is providing artistic direction.
RSVP and more information at the Layton Legacy website.
