Aug. 22: Celebrate the Jack Layton legacy

University-Rosedale city councillor Mike Layton has announced a star-studded lineup from across Canada for the “Celebrating the Layton Legacy” event to be broadcast online Aug. 22.

So far the list of personalities taking part in the celebration includes:

musician Steven Page (formerly of Bare Naked Ladies)

science broadcaster David Suzuki

singer-songwriter Julian Taylor

singer-songwriter Stephane Moraille

Islamic children’s publisher Asmaa Hussein

singer and environmental activist Sarah Harmer

singer-songwriter Tim Baker

writer and broadcaster Thomas King

children’s performer Raffi

poet Rupi Kaur

folk and country singer William Prince

folk and country singer Donovan Woods

“Love, hope and optimism – Celebrating the Layton Legacy” will be broadcast online on Aug. 22, the 10th anniversary of Jack Layton’s death from cancer.

Page, who performed at the celebration of Layton’s death 10 years ago, is providing artistic direction.

RSVP and more information at the Layton Legacy website.

