Aug. 25–Sept. 12: View Andamento mosaics exhibiti

Leslie Grove Gallery hosting first-of-its-kind art exhibition

The fine art mosaics exhibit “Andamento — Re-inventing the Ancient Mosaic Flow in a Contemporary Style” is running in Leslieville from Aug. 25 to Sept. 12.

It’s the first time in Ontario an exhibition devoted entirely to mosaic art is showcasing the works of some of the province’s finest mosaicists.

“Andamento” is running at the Leslie Grove Gallery, 1158 Queen St. E. at Jones Avenue.

The opening reception is Thursday, Aug, 26, 6–8 p.m.

On display will be mosaic art made of glass, stone, ceramics, found objects, metal, and more., including nature scenes in glass, various mixed-media abstract artworks, a politically charged piece or two, and sculptures.

Ontario Mosaic Artists is also raffling off a one-of-a-kind mosaic at the end of the exhibition. The mosaic, designed and created by the six founding members of the group, will be on display at the gallery for the entire exhibition. (See entry form at the group’s website.)

Aug 11 2021 1:10 pm
