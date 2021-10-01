Streeter

climate action champions needed
October: Become a Neighbourhood Climate Action Champion

City seeking residents to help develop local green projects, apply up to Oct. 25

For the second year in a row, Toronto’s neighbourhoods are looking for champions — climate action champions, to be exact.

The city is once again inviting residents and community leaders to help inspire local climate action by becoming Neighbourhood Climate Action Champions.

To become one you’ll have to commit four to five hours per month engaging with your community to develop neighbourhood-based projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Last year’s climate action groups started projects including eco-mentorship programs, neighbourhood cycling workshops and tours, a sharing library for community events, food waste reduction and cooking demos, educational webinars in multiple languages, and climate action murals.

Champions will receive virtual training and support to empower them to support residents in developing projects that reflect the needs and values of their communities — and an honorarium of $500.

To apply, you must be a Toronto resident 18 years or older, and have strong interpersonal and leadership skills. Priority will be given to applications from community leaders and residents from communities experiencing social, economic and other barriers.

You have until Oct. 25 to apply.

Get more information and apply online at Live Green Toronto.

