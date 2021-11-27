Streeter

Leslieville Flea for the holidays
Dec. 11–12: Return to the Leslieville Flea holiday market

Vintage and handcrafted goods for sale at indoor show

The Leslieville Flea’s holiday market is back. The two-day event is indoors at the Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre at 870 Queen St. E.

More than 50 vendors will be selling vintage and handcrafted goods on Dec. 11 and 12.

Hours for both days are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Proof of vaccination for anyone over 12 will be required for entry and masks will be mandatory at all times.

Follow the Leslieville Flea on Instagram for updates.

