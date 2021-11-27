Streeter

Dec. 11: Donate basic necessities in Rotary drive

Toronto East club collecting clothes, food, toys and more for people using shelters and programs

The Toronto East Rotary Club is collecting basic necessities for people using food banks, shelters, drop-in centres or the Out of the Cold program on Dec. 11.

From 10 a..m. to 3 p.m. they’ll be at their tent at Eastminster Church, 310 Danforth Ave. at Jackman Avenue.

You can drop off new clothing (including socks, underwear, long underwear, hoodies), toiletries (including deodorant, shaving cream, shampoo, conditioner and body wash), diapers for all ages, food and new toys.

If you can’t drop off, they’ll also pick up if you send an email.

Posted: Nov 27 2021 10:40 am
