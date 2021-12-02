Dec. 16–18: See return of A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol is back as a staged reading at the Campbell House Museum, 160 Queen St. W., for a three-day run.

The award-winning theatrical adaptation will once again fill the historic museum with mirth, music, and merriment from Dec. 16 to 18.

Cast members from the acclaimed 2019 production will bring Charles Dicken’s beloved story to life for a seated audience in the museum’s ballroom.

It’s here for four performance only. Tickets costing $15 can be bought online.

Proof of vaccination and ID will be required. Children under 12 are not permitted to attend. Audience members will be required to wear a mask at all times inside the museum.

For more information, visit the website.

About this article: