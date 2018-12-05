Dec. 19: Volunteering with Leaside’s teen group

Volunteer members of the Youth Advisory Group can earn community service hours and gain skills by designing teen programs and providing input about teen collections at Leaside Library.

It’s a way for teens to help out their community and make new friends.

They meet the first and third Wednesday of the month at the library, 165 McRae Dr., in the Community Room from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

New members are welcome year round. Application forms are available at the library.

Call 416-396-3835 for more information.

