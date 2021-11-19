Streeter

Upper Canada Choristers
Dec. 3: Enjoy holiday concert in person or online

Upper Canada Choristers and Cantemos present their fourth pandemic-era concert

The Upper Canada Choristers and their Latin ensemble Cantemos celebrate Christmas, Chanukah and Kwanzaa in a variety of languages in a hybrid concert — for both in-person and online audiences — on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Laurie Evan Fraser, her 35-voice mixed choir, Cantemos ensemble and pianist Hye Won Cecilia Lee invite audiences on their musical journey, “From Darkness into Light,” at Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Rd., or online via YouTube or Facebook.

A limited number of tickets, at $25, will be available to fully vaccinated people age 12 and up, on a first-come basis from Eventbrite.

All in-person audience members will be required to show valid photo I.D. and a valid Ontario Ministry of Health receipt (available via https://covid-19.ontario.ca/proof-covid-19-vaccination) confirming they have received two doses of an approved vaccine.

The live-streaming concert is free, but donations are welcome.

Further information may be obtained by visiting the choir’s website, by emailing  or by calling (416) 256-0510.

