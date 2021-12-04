Dec. 18–19: Shop at the Leslieville Christmas pop-up market
Artisans and independent brands at eighth year for market
The Leslieville Christmas Pop-Up Market is back for its eighth year, running over two days.
It’s held at 20 Wagstaff Dr., off Greenwood Avenue, north of Gerrard Street East, in a 10,000-square-foot historic restored space.
Forty artisans will be presenting their independent product brands.
The market is open Dec. 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is free or pay-what-your-can. Hot chocolate is complimentary.
Draws, musical entertainment, a best dog costume contest and appearances by Santa Claus are part of the fun.
Check the website for more information.
About this article: