Dec. 18–19: Shop at the Leslieville Christmas pop-up market

The Leslieville Christmas Pop-Up Market is back for its eighth year, running over two days.

It’s held at 20 Wagstaff Dr., off Greenwood Avenue, north of Gerrard Street East, in a 10,000-square-foot historic restored space.

Forty artisans will be presenting their independent product brands.

The market is open Dec. 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free or pay-what-your-can. Hot chocolate is complimentary.

Draws, musical entertainment, a best dog costume contest and appearances by Santa Claus are part of the fun.

Check the website for more information.

